Christmas card competition for children

Primary schools in Haywards Heath are taking part in a Christmas card competition.

From the last week in October, the designs displayed in the Orchards shopping centre will be judged and the winners will be announced at an award ceremony on November 20.

M&S manager Jan Hunford and councillor Jonathon Ash-Edwards will be in the Orchards in the week beginning November 7, to judge the entries and will hand out awards and prizes on November 20, at 12.30pm.