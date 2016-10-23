Christmas crafts show returns

The annual Crafts for Christmas Show returns to SEAS Showground, Ardingly, next week.

Exhibitors will offer unique gifts in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, all in a heated marquee. There will be original artwork, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, mosaics, candles, handmade dolls from The Ruby Range, glass Christmas decorations from K Designs and garden furniture from Fry’s Teak Furniture. The fair will run from Thursday October 27 to Sunday October 30.

Copy Contributed

