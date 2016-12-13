Church collects men’s pants for the homeless

A church in Burgess Hill is collecting men’s pants to give to the homeless this Christmas.

St Andrew’s Church, in Junction Road, has asked for ‘unused medium sized pants’ for homeless clients who are offered food, clean clothing and a range of support services during the winter season by Antifreeze, an initiative by the charity, Off The Fence.

The charity, which is based in Hove, works throughout the year with those facing homelessness, women in crisis and young people in Brighton and Hove.

“Many people like to be generous at Christmas and want to share in charitable work when they know their gifts are going directly to a good cause”, said vicar Revd Dr Andy Angel.

He added: “So the wardens and I thought it might be a fun idea to invite the community to bring men’s pants to church when they come to our Christmas services.”

The Christian charity offers spiritual, practical and emotional support and its team hits the streets three nights a week seeking to meet the ‘basic needs of those who are homeless and sleeping rough’.

The charity also holds a drop in centre four days a week, to provide specific care, including help with housing, benefits and addiction issues.

Paul Young, CEO and founder of Off the Fence, said Mid Sussex had done a ‘great job’ for the initiative.

He added: “We have 60 homeless people come in everyday and I have seen a grown man cry over boxers – something we take for granted.

“Some will live with just one pair of pants and if they get wet in the rain, they are in serious trouble. This simple item is hard to get and are especially important at this time of year when we get that deep freeze.”

Mr Young said the charity collects a number of other simple items throughout the year, including toothbrushes, socks and deodrant and these collections are ‘vital and important’ for the charity.

People can drop off the underpants between 9am to 12 noon, Monday to Friday.

