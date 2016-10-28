Church puts nursing at heart of the community

There was much to celebrate at Christ the Lord Church in Broadfield when Juliette Williams, was inaugurated as the parish nurse there.

Parish Nursing Ministries UK help churches appoint nurses who can support the community in mind, body and spirit.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, joined the parish, civic leaders and representatives of Parish Nursing Ministries UK to welcome Juliette.

Rev Howard Schnaar, vicar of Broadfield said: “Juliette, our parish nurse for Broadfield, has already been a great blessing to many in Broadfield with her warm and kind approach, yet professional. She is a great listener, non-judgmental and offers sound advice rooted in her professional knowledge and experience.

“This is an exciting post in Broadfield and I am thankful to the Church Mission Fund which helped make this innovative post a reality.”

Parish nurses are employed by the church to work with clergy and church members to support people in their homes, care homes or at church. For more details see parishnursing.org.uk

Archdeacon Fiona Windsor said the idea came out of the Crawley and Horsham Deanery review. She said: “This is a really positive initiative. Often people feel that reviews can be quite threatening but this is such a positive story and outcome for the mission and ministry of Broadfield.”