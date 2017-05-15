Cider recalled over shattering bottle fears

A cider manufacturer is recalling a range of its product following the discovery that the bottles may break in normal use.

It is believed that Silly Moo 500ml and 330ml bottles may contain live yeast.

Manufacturers Trenchmore say that while there is no health hazard from consuming live yeast, it is not recommended that the bottles should be opened. or the cider consumed.

The bottles subject to the recall are Silly Moo 500ml and 330ml bottles with code “BBE 03 19”.

To obtain further information and to request a refund, customers can call Trenchmore on 07711 698279 or email cider@trenchmore.co.uk