Clothes store opening a ‘huge success’

Crew Clothing Company opened to shoppers in Haywards Heath at the weekend and was a ‘huge success’, said a spokeswoman from the store.

The new store teamed up with Tory’s Café in the Park, in Victoria Park, for the launch event and Mayor Sujan Wickremaratchi officially declared the store open with a ribbon cutting.

Mayor Sujan Wickremaratchi officially declared the store open with a ribbon cutting. Picture by Crew Clothing Company.

“The store opening event went really well, we had the opportunity to meet many of the locals, a lot of them who already shopped with us at some of our other stores,” said Debbie Dos Santos, a marketing consultant at Crew Clothing Company.

She added: “The Mayor was present on the Saturday for the ribbon cutting, and even made his own purchase on the day after meeting and greeting the Hayward’s Heath locals.”

The budding new team are put on a three day launch event, which started from Friday (October 28) at 9am through to Sunday (October 30).

Coffee and treats were on offer by Tory’s Café in the Park and shoppers were given a £10 gift voucher to spend in store and a goody bag with a voucher for £15 off their next purchase.

Store team members, Ellie, Rees (store manager) and Ella. Picture by Crew Clothing Company.

There was also the chance to win a new wardobe, worth £500.

The new store adds to the company’s growing fleet of 71 stores and ten outlet stores.

Crew Clothing Company was formed in the early 1990s by entrepreneur Alastair Parker-Swift who noticed the simple, timeless clothing styles of his family and friends on the south coast of Devon.

Offering both smart and casual clothing, English heritage is the backbone of the company, who go by the phrase ‘less is more’.

