Co-op store to have a revamp

Co-op in Hurstpierpoint is having a revamp.

The store is investing in a new-look store for the town, which will involve an extension and redevelopment of the existing site in the High Street, to deliver a bigger and better store for customers.

The supermarket chain plans to open the revamped store towards the end of the year.

A Co-op spokesman said: “We’d like to thank the community for their ongoing patience and custom at the Co-op pop-up store which is currently located in Hurstpierpoint Charity Shop.

“The Co-op is a community retailer and we look forward to updating the people of Hurstpierpoint on the progress of their new store in the very near future.”

