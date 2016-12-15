Co-op to return to Hurstpierpoint following blaze

Residents of Hurstpierpoint will be able to buy their last minute festive goodies as Co-op is returning to the High Street.

The convenience store, which has been closed since a fire broke out in the high street on September 9 opens next Tuesday (December 20) at the Hurst Community Charity Shop in the High Street.

Keith MacFarlance, area manager at Co-op, said: “As a community retailer we recognise how important it is for residents to have a convenience store, and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by our temporary closure.

“We are delighted that the charity shop has agreed to let us borrow their home.

“We’re in the process of trying to find them somewhere new, but in the meantime we have made a donation to thank them.”

The convenience store will be open from 8am to 8pm.

