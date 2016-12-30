Cold weather alert issued by Met Office

A level 2 Cold Weather Alert has been issued by the Met Office for West Sussex.

The alert is valid from 3pm Sunday (January 1) to 3pm Tuesday (January 3).

West Sussex County Council has issued a statement, reminding people that the impacts of the cold weather are worse for the young, elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions “and we encourage you to consider those in these categories.

“If you know or look after someone you may be susceptible to the effects of this cold weather period please help make sure that they stay warm and well.”

The council advice is:

- Stay tuned in to weather forecasts

- Check and maintain daytime room temperatures of 21C

- Check bedroom night time temperatures and maintain it at 18C or warmer

- Keep warm and active and if you have to go out dress warmly and wear non slip shoes.

“If you are concerned about your own health or welfare or that of others please alert the emergency services.”

The Met Office statement says: “A band of rain spreading slowly southwards across England through Saturday and Sunday will bring cloudier, less cold conditions for a time. However, as this rain clears to the south it will be followed later on Sunday and into Monday by a cold northerly airflow which will persist for most through Tuesday, with wintry showers possible in coastal areas and widespread overnight frosts.

“Later on Tuesday, milder conditions may return to the north, but it will remain cold further south.”