Comedian Romesh Ranganathan to judge art competition for hospital

Young budding artists have the chance to have their work featured as part of a refurbished part of Crawley Hospital, with local comedian and TV personality Romesh Ranganathan as one of the judges.

Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Groups have launched an art competition for children (aged 5 – 11) and young people (aged 12 – 18) to illustrate their personal definition of urgent care.

The results will be incorporated into the newly refurbished Urgent Care Centre at Crawley Hospital, set to re-launch in the New Year.

Judged by Crawley Town Football Club, primary school aged children are invited to submit handmade pictures of what being poorly in the Urgent Care Centre looks like.

The winners will have their art work framed and displayed on the walls of the UCC’s new Paediatrics Waiting Area and a chance to meet some of the team and mascot Reggie.

Young people are encouraged to use design technology to create an electronic contemporary image of what urgent healthcare means to them.

Entries will be judged by local comedian and television star Romesh Ranganathan and the overall winning design will be made into a permanent mural in the teenage waiting area of Crawley Hospital’s Urgent Care Centre.

The closing date for entries is November 18.

E-designs should be submitted as high resolution .TIFF files to veryan.nicholls@nhs.net.

Paper entries should be posted to:

Veryan Nicholls, Crawley CCG and Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG, Lower Ground Floor, Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH.

The Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at Crawley Hospital, formerly known as the Urgent Treatment Centre, is undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment to create an enlarged and modernised reception area, separate waiting areas for young children and for teenagers, and an improved Clinical Assessment Unit featuring more assessment beds, ensuring the best possible experience for patients living in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex.