Community groups urged to apply for £82,000 funding scheme

Community groups in the South East are being invited to apply for a slice of £82,000 funding by the UK’s fourth largest building society.

Skipton Building Society’s Grassroots Giving community funding scheme has 164 pots of £500 to give away in 2017 and is urging organisations to put their name forward before the deadline on July 31.

The award-winning Grassroots Giving is now well into its 2017 campaign in a bid to give a financial boost to dozens of groups across the country.

Now in its fifth year, the programme was first launched in 2013 as part of the Society’s 160th anniversary.

While offering community funding as part of the scheme, Grassroots Giving also provides support, guidance and public profile for every single group that enters.

So far, Grassroots Giving scheme has given £323,000 to 646 small community groups.

Roy Prenton, from Skipton’s Grassroots Giving team, said: “Grassroots Giving is all about helping small community groups that usually struggle to gain any kind of financial support.

“Our scheme has far exceeded our expectations, demonstrating that many local community groups need this help and support.

“The application process is really quick and straightforward, so I’d like to appeal to anyone who is a member of a small local club, group or organisation in London to visit the Grassroots Giving website and apply for a share of our funding.”

Full details and online applications can be made at the dedicated website www.skiptongrg.co.uk

