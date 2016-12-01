Commuter’s anger after ‘shambles’ at Haywards Heath railway station

Commuters have taken their anger and frustration to social media site Twitter after experiencing a ‘shambles’ at Haywards Heath railway station.

One Twitter user revealed a poster at the railway station last night (November 30), which shows amended opening times to the railway ticket office due to ‘staff shortages’.

He said there were ‘no trains’, ‘no ticket office’ and it was an ‘utter shambles’ and demanded the train operating company to ‘just go’.

One commuter said he just ‘wanted to get home to his kids’ after finding out that he could reach his stop, Uckfield.

Southern Rail confirmed the ‘lack of staff’ to a commuter yesterday (November 30), who was trying to get back to Eastbourne, when his train via Haywards Heath was ‘suddenly cancelled’.

Others had experienced disruption on Tuesday (November 29), due to no conductor being available, therefore their train was cancelled.

The recent spark and concern of staff shortages on the trains is more frustrating news for commuters, who will face strike action in two weeks’ time.

Drivers will strike on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday December 14, Friday December 16, and Monday January 9 to Saturday January 14.

In addition, drivers will not work any non-contractual work from Tuesday December 6.

Southern train drivers overwhelmingly backed strike action in a row over driver-only operated trains.

The RMT union has already held nine walkouts over plans by rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to change the role of conductors to on-board supervisors.

As part of the changes drivers would open and close the train doors on Southern services.

Now ASLEF, the union representing train drivers, has balloted its members and more than 87 per cent who voted said they were willing to take part in a strike.

The RMT is due to hold three-day walkouts starting Tuesday December 6, Thursday December 22, and Saturday December 31.

Southern Rail has yet to comment on the disruption at the railway station.

Are you a regular commuter and have experienced recent problems at Haywards Heath railway station?

If so, tell us your story and get in touch via email: jennifer.logan@jpress.co.uk.

