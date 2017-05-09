Company says sorry to cyclist after collision video is released

A driver has been dismissed after a video emerged of a van and cyclist colliding on a road near Cowfold, the man’s employer has said.

The collision took place on Sunday (April 30) along the A272, close to the junctions of Station Road and Brownings Hill.

The van belonged to Coulsdon based company Vidette UK and it has since released a statement on social media apologising to the cyclist.

Broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine shared Cycling Today’s video of the incident on Twitter, gaining a lot of interest on social media.

Sussex Police said it had received the footage and was investigating the incident.

Ian Frazer, managing director of Vidette UK, said the company was introducing a driver awareness course off the back of the incident.

In his statement, released to this newspaper, Mr Frazer expressed his ‘sincere apologies’ to the cyclist for the ‘very unfortunate experience’ with one of Vidette’s vehicles on Sunday 30th April.

He said: “My wife and I are both very keen cyclist ourselves so fully appreciate the impact/trauma that a near miss like this would have on anyone in this situation.

“I have now interviewed the driver and can honestly say the he is so full of remorse and fully understands how lucky he and the cyclist have been on this occasion and swears to never let himself get into a position like this again.

“I do believe him and could tell his apology was genuine, however we cannot condone nor let this behaviour have any place within our company, we have decided to make an example here and to promote driver awareness going forward. He has been dismissed from immediate effect.

“This experience has made me realise that I can do something to help reduce this sort of behaviour on our roads so have decided to introduce a driver awareness course into our already busy H&S training matrix for all our employees.

“The AA seem to have a nice one called Driver Alertness Education, I have actioned this to be investigated and organised immediately.

“Adding to the above, I have had full backing and agreement in these decisions from all of our management team.

“I hope this letter will also be of comfort to the other road users and cyclists who have written their concerns.”