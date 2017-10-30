Concern for missing Crawley boys

Police are concerned for the welfare of two Crawley boys who went missing last week.

Louis Whittington, 13, and Connor McKue, 15, both went missing on Friday (October 27).

Police said Louis was seen near Crawley railway station just before 9pm. He is described as white, 5’ 3”, of slim build, with dark brown hair and was wearing a white T-shirt, grey hooded top and joggers, possible a red puffa-style jacket and was carrying a black and red backpack.

Connor was seen with Louis at the same time. He is white, 5’ 5”, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black jacket and jogging bottoms, dark red/navy trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Officers said it is believed they may have been trying to travel to Gravesend in Kent, where Louis has relatives. Connor has links to Lincolnshire.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Both boys are considered vulnerable because of their age. Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1095 of 27/10 (Louis) or 1368 of 27/10 (Connor).”