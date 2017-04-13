Concerns after phone lines ‘cut off’ in village

A resident has raised concerns a village may be left without phone lines until after the Easter Bank Holiday.

David Davies, of The Juggs, West Chiltington said someone had ‘tried to extract wires’ damaging phone lines in West Chiltington and the surrounding area.

He said: “Our phone lines are non-operational as somebody has tried to extract wires cutting off access from West Chiltington to Storrington.

“We believe it must have happened last night because I woke up this morning without any signal. I spoke to my neighbours and they also said they had been having problems.

“I have spoken to BT and they told me that it would not be fixed before the weekend and by Tuesday at the absolute earliest.

“There are a lot of people affected by this, some elderly who desperately need their phones to contact people.

“The post office in West Chiltington is currently nonoperational due to this.

“A lot of people have been cut off and this is going to affect a lot more.”

BT has been approached for comment.

