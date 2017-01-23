Consultation over plans for new petrol station and M&S store

A public consultation over plans to build a petrol station and M&S store on land off the A264 between Horsham and Crawley is to take place on Monday (January 30).

The event is being staged by Paul Hunt Investments between 4.30pm and 7pm at Faygate Village Hall.

A spokesman said the proposals would benefit local shoppers and provide jobs. “The prospect of an M&S or similar within the petrol station would offer a significant improvement in choice, price and longer opening hours along with the potential of employment opportunities.”