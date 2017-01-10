Council adds spaces to popular car park

Motorists who struggle to find a parking space in Burgess Hill will be pleased to hear that the council has added an extra 54 spaces.

Mid Sussex District Council has invested in the long stay spaces, which will be available at the Queens Crescent car park, which is less than a five minute walk from the town centre and railway station – making it ideal for workers, shoppers and commuters.

An extra 54 spaces have been added to the car park. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council

The expansion brings the total number of car parking spaces available at the car park to 204.

Councillor Gary Marsh, cabinet member for service delivery at the council, said: “Burgess Hill is about to embark on a huge period of investment, with new housing developments already underway and improved business space all set to be built in the near future.

“And with NewRiver Retail’s exciting plans to attract big name shops, restaurants and leisure providers to the Martlets Shopping Centre, the town centre will be at the very heart of Burgess Hill’s transformation.

“Last year we added 100 spaces at Cyprus Road Car Park and we’ve now created another 54 at Queens Crescent. These extra spaces will ensure there’s plenty of parking available while these improvements are made and more space will be available for people who are attracted to the new Burgess Hill.”

Drivers are reminded that they can save hundreds every year by purchasing a season ticket at the car park.

