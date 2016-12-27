Council congratulated by MP

Wivelsfield Parish Council has been congratulated by local MP Maria Caulfield, after officially adopting its Neighbourhood Plan.

The action by the Parish Council follows a referendum held on October 27 this year, which asked residents of Wivelsfield to endorse the Neighbourhood Plan. The result was overwhelmingly as 96 per cent voted in favour of the plan.

Neighbourhood and Local Plans across the UK now feed into the National Planning Policy Framework, and are established to help ensure that the future of towns, villages and districts are determined by the wishes of residents.

The Government is currently bringing forward a white paper to strengthen neighbourhood and local plans, and by so doing, local decision making, a move that the Lewes MP has pushed for.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “I congratulate Wivelsfield Parish Council on adopting their Neighbourhood Plan. An enormous amount of effort is put into creating these plans and ensuring that they represent the views of residents, and as such it is brilliant to see those residents so strongly endorse the plan.”

“As the local MP I will continue to work closely with communities across my constituency as they work towards adopting their own plans, whilst ensuring that the decisions reached by communities are properly upheld.”

