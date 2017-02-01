Council ‘left frustrated’ calls for more traffic wardens

The need for more traffic wardens in Mid Sussex was highlighted at a Burgess Hill Town Council meeting on Monday evening (January 30).

Andrew Barrett-Miles, leader of the council, said there was a ‘sense of frustration’ at the council, following a number of motorists parking on pavements.

He said: “This was an important topic at the meeting as it has been difficult in getting any action on this problem and as a council we have been left frustrated.

“We are now writing to West Sussex County Council and Mid Sussex District Council to take some action.

“There is not enough traffic enforcement officers to prevent people from parking on pavements.

“We are not able to do anything about it so we are hoping our bigger councils will do a little bit more.”

The council set up a ‘Pavements Are For People’ campaign, to raise awareness of the hazards caused by blocked pavements, which included cars parking on pavements, particularly to people with sight impairment, users of wheelchairs or mobility scooters and parents with buggies and children.

