Council offers grants to celebrate Silver Sunday

Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) is offering grants of £250 to help local groups celebrate Silver Sunday this October.

Silver Sunday is a national celebration of older people and their contribution to communities.

The council is hosting a special tea party in East Grinstead on October 8, and is encouraging groups to hold their own event or activity.

Regina Choudhury, MSDC community development officer, said: “It’s heartbreaking to think that a third of people over 75 living in Mid Sussex are lonely and in need of companionship.

“Events like Silver Sunday bring older people together, help new friendships to form and ultimately overcome loneliness.

“They’re the perfect opportunity for older people to try something new, meet their neighbours and connect with other people.

“If you’re involved with a local group and would be interested in hosting a Silver Sunday event then we’d love to hear from you.”

Silver Sunday was launched in 2012 by the Sir Simon Milton Foundation and councillor Christabel Flight, after a report discovered more than a third of people over 75 said they were lonely.

The aim was to celebrate older residents and to help them get out and about and meet new people.

MSDC is offering grants of up to £250 for any activities held in October that provide an opportunity for older people to try something new, meet new people and have an uplifting day.

It could be a tea party, a classic film showing, an informative talk, music or dance performance or simply a healthy walk.

Any activity for older people over the age of 65 that’s fun and engaging will be considered.

To apply for a grant simply complete an online grant application form here and submit it by June 23.

