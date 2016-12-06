Council responds to complaints of ‘loud drilling noise’

Burgess Hill Town Council has responded to complaints from residents who have had to put up with a ‘loud drilling noise’ six days a week.

The ‘horrible noise’ is due to the demolition of a former sewage works in Fairplace Hill, which will eventually see 325 new homes built on the site.

Councillor, Pru Moore, sympathised with nearby residents, due to having to cope with the noise herself.

She said: “It is horrible, but unfortunately the work will have to continue and the sooner it can get done, the better.

“The contractors are doing their best and are working well and the work is set to finish by Christmas.”

Fairbridge Developments Ltd, in South Road, Haywards Heath, appointed Cognition Land and Water, based in Surrey, to carry out the demolition, which has seen on-site buildings removed, along with concrete slabs and small trees.

One resident, who does not wish to be named, lives in Berry Close off Maple Drive, and has had to put up with the ‘constant thudding vibration’ and fears ‘possible damage to property and long-term effects from the noise’.

“There is loud drilling from 8am until 6pm, five days a week and again on Saturday mornings and the developer did not feel it worth bothering to let us know,” she said.

She added: “Thankfully we have not been subjected to noise on a Sunday, however, in the first week the work began at 7.30am until 9pm.”

The resident added that the quantity of trees felled had ‘displaced buzzards who had nested there for a number of years’ and it was ‘unlikely that this year’s brood would survive’.

Councillor Moore confirmed the lack of communication but ensured wildlife ‘had been protected’. She said: “There was an initial lack of communication but the developer has since been in touch with residents and checks in protecting the wildlife would have been completed.”

John Goddard, technical director, from Cognition Land and Water, apologised to anyone who has been affected by the noise.

He said: “We had no intention to cause upset and we know the noise is irritating – however there is no quiet way of getting around it as we are removing concrete.”

The technical director added that it is hoped that the ‘noise nuisance’ will stop by the end of the week and ‘if any residents’ feel concerned, he is happy to speak to them’.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/