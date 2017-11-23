Council’s delight after securing funding for flood-stricken footpath

Haywards Heath town councillors have spoken of their delight after securing funding to fix a flood-stricken footpath in Haywards Heath.

The funding has come from West Sussex County Council’s flooding scheme Operation Watershed.

Jacki Parton, Hanover Housing Association manager with resident and councillor Clive Laband with councillor Sandy Ellis. Picture: HHTC

The footpath in the junction with Balcombe Road has endured flooding over the past three years, leaving Barnard Gate residents unable to use the footpath during heavy rainfall.

Councillors, working together with the residents, successfully applied for funding towards a new gulley.

The funding means that a new gulley can now be installed, connected to the existing drainage systems to fix this problem so that residents can use the footpath safely.

Councillor Sandy Ellis said: “We identified the issues at Barnard Gate along with the benefits of applying for funding to tackle this issue with local residents.

“It was a great opportunity to work together as there was strong community support to address this ongoing problem for the community at large.

“I would recommend anyone with similar flooding issues to contact their local Councillors to find out more about Operation Watershed as it is a great initiative by WSCC.”

Operation Watershed aspires to provide communities with funding to address local issues that adversely affect the community relating to flooding that either sit outside the remit of the county council or that would not be prioritised by WSCC in the near future.

It aims to help parishes and community groups engage in manging or carrying out works in their local area for the benefit of the community.