Council secures £14.9m boost for town regeneration

Mid Sussex District Council has secured a £14.9m funding package for transport and other infrastructure improvements in Burgess Hill.

This comes from the latest round of awards from the Local Growth Fund run by the Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG).

It adds to the £16.96m already secured from the Local Growth Fund to assist with the upgrading of the A2300.

The latest funding award will aim to improve traffic flow as well as providing new infrastructure to build a more sustainable transport package for Burgess Hill and the surrounding area.

Mid Sussex District Council is working closely with West Sussex County Council and Burgess Hill Town Council to improve connectivity, congestion and journey time reliability.

Councillor Garry Wall, leader of Mid Sussex District Council said: “This is fantastic news for the people of Burgess Hill. This funding provides a real boost to our growth plans for the town.

“Funding for infrastructure is key and this money will help us create an efficient and cost effective transport system for Burgess Hill, which will also benefit the wider district.

“This process was extremely competitive and we have worked hard to secure the best deal possible for our community. The funding signals the Government’s commitment to work with us to deliver our proposals for Burgess Hill and is clear recognition of the strong business case put forward by Mid Sussex District Council and our partners.”

The growth of Burgess Hill over the next 15 years will see investment from both the private and public sector in around 5,000 new homes, two new business parks and a new town centre.

This latest award from the Government aims to support the delivery of a transport package that will link together the areas of development, the business parks and the town centre, as well as mitigate the impacts of increased traffic.

Councillor Andrew Barrett-Miles, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council said: “This is a very welcome and important step in the delivery of the wider strategy developed by the council in 2010.”

