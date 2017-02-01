Council tax in Burgess Hill to rise by 1.95%

Burgess Hill Town Council has agreed its budget and precept for the coming financial year.

Councillors approved the budget of £820,756 at a meeting on Monday evening (January 30).

The amount was recommended by the Finance Key Area Group, following a previous council meeting on January 18.

Andrew Barrett-Miles, leader of the council, said: “We agreed on this increase due to a reduction of money for general work the council does, such as highways.

“West Sussex County Council used to fund this for us, which they are now unable to do.

“Therefore, I feel Burgess Hill Town Council has a responsibility to pay for this type of work – to have the town looking smart.”

A town precept is a tax on residents within the town and is decided upon annually by the town councillors.

The town must produce a budget for each financial year and detail what they intend to spend it on.

