Council to discuss latest plans for Northern Arc

Councillors are set to discuss the latest plans for a major development in Burgess Hill this evening (Monday October 10).

Burgess Hill Town Council will be discussing proposals to create 130 new homes along with public open space, recreation areas, play areas and associated infrastructure on land south of Freek’s Farm, in Freeks Lane.

The Northern Arc strategic site. Photo courtesy of Rydon Homes via the Mid Sussex District Council website.

The plans were submitted by developer Rydon Homes and have been labelled as the ‘first phase’ of the Northern Arc East development, which is part of a bigger scheme aiming to bring up to 3,500 homes to the town. The Northern Arc strategic site stretches from land near Goddards Green Water Treatment Works (WTW) in the west, to the edge of the Bedelands Nature Reserve in the east.

It has been identified as an area for development in the emerging Mid Sussex District plan, which is due to be finalised later this year.

The meeting, open to the public, will be held in the council chambers at the Council Offices, in Church Walk, at 7pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.