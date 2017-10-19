Council works with Highways to tackle litter on A23

Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) has been working closely with Highways England to ensure the A23 is as clear of litter as possible.

Gary Marsh, MSDC cabinet member for Service Delivery, said: “MSDC is responsible for removing litter from road verges throughout the district, however the high speed nature of the A23 and the volume of traffic makes this almost impossible to do safely without at least part of the road being closed.

“Therefore, we have agreed with Highways England and their contractor A one+ that trained litter pickers from MSDC’s waste contractors Serco can join their planned night time road closures.

“So far our staff have safely joined 49 night closures, which has resulted in the collection of over nine and a half tonnes of waste.

“Litter that’s left thrown onto the roadside looks appalling and the people who are responsible should be ashamed of themselves.

“Throwing litter out the window of your car is completely anti-social and spoils the environment.

“We will continue to do all we can to work towards keeping the A23 as clear as possible and we ask the community to help us.”