COUNTY NEWS: Alopecia sufferer calls for Apple to install bald emoji

A Sussex woman with alopecia is calling for Apple to install a bald emoji to represent the millions of people with the hair loss condition.

Avid social media user Jade Jarvis, 24, of Eastbourne, has battled with alopecia-areata since she was 16-years-old, and – after hiding her hair loss for eight years – has now become outspoken about it in an online blog.

She has launched a petition for Apple to create a bald male and female emoji to help people suffering from the condition feel more included, socially accepted, and confident in themselves.

Jade said of her condition, which one in 100 people suffer from, “I’ve learnt to accept it – I’m confident in myself and I just deal with it.

“It’s me and if people don’t like it then tough.”

Her petition is available at www.change.org/p/apple-where-is-the-bald-hair-loss-emoji

Jade’s blog about living with Alopecia is www.lifeonastrand.com