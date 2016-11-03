COUNTY NEWS: Bathing man interrupted by fox

A Sussex was given a shock whilst having a bath in his house.

George Sandell, 64, of Heene Place, Worthing, was preparing to head out for an evening last month before he was joined by a fox.

The fox jumped through the bathroom window of George Sandell's first floor flat. Picture: George Sandell SUS-160311-164132001

The fox had managed to scale a wall and jump in through the window of the bathroom situated in Mr Sandell’s first floor flat.

Mr Sandell said: “I was just lying in the bath and then suddenly a fox jumped through the window.

“My flat is on the first floor so he must have climbed a few walls to get in.

“Once he was in, he just wouldn’t leave. I eventually managed to get him out of the front door after a while.

“I am so glad that I recorded the whole thing because nobody would have believed me otherwise.”

Mr Sandell said the fox first jumped in through the window on October 18 and has been back to visit again since.

