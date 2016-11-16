COUNTY NEWS: Body found in alley

A body was found in an alley in Sussex this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Pavilion Road, Worthing at around 12.10pm today after a man was found lying in a nearby alley, according to Sussex Police.

Emergency services were called to Pavilion Road, Worthing at around 12.10pm today. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is currently being treated as unexplained, police say.

The coroner has been informed.

The coroner has been informed.

