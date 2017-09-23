COUNTY NEWS: Body found in woodland believed to be missing Sussex man

A body, believed to be that of missing Sussex man, Jamie Douglas, has been found, police have said.

The 45-year-old, from Polegate, was last seen leaving his home in Windmill Road on Thursday morning (September 21), at 6.30am and did go to work before going to a work appointment in Hove.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Although the body has not been formally identified, it is be believed to be that of Jamie.

“The body was found in woodland in Chalvington near Firle shortly after midday today (September 23).

“His next of kin have been informed and we are supporting them at this time.

“His death is not believed to be suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”