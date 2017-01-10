COUNTY NEWS: Drug charge for fiancée of airshow victim

The fiancée of a man killed in the Shoreham Airshow disaster has been charged with dealing speed, police said.

Giovanna Chirico, 34, of Barton Close, Worthing, was charged yesterday (January 9) with possession with intent to supply the Class B amphetamine drug and will appear at Worthing Magistrates on February 7, police confirmed.

The 34-year-old was engaged to Mark Trussler, 54, who was killed along with ten others when a vintage Hawker Hunter jet lost control and smashed into the A27 during the airshow in August, 2015.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.