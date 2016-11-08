COUNTY NEWS: Ed Sheeran visits Sussex for bonfire celebrations

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was among the crowd watching the Lewes Bonfire celebrations this weekend.

The 25-year-old musician watched the procession from the offices of A. Wycherley estate agents in Lewes High Street.

He was hosted by Charles and Rebecca Wycherley, proprietors of the 160-year-old estate agent, after being introduced to the couple by a client.

Sussex Police estimate between 30,000 and 40,000 people attended the November 5 celebrations despite the RMT rail strike preventing any trains from entering the town after midday.

Donald Trump proved to be a popular target becoming the first ever figure to be burnt by four of the towns societies - Waterloo, Cliffe, Commercial Square and Lewes Borough.

The presidential candidate was also burnt by the Nevill Juvenile Society in its procession earlier this month, bringing the total number of Donald Trump tableaux burnt by Lewes societies to five this year.

Meanwhile Southover Bonfire Society created a Brexit-themed tableau complete with figures of Theresa May, Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson.

South Street Bonfire Society paid tribute to beloved children’s book series Winnie the Pooh and Friends, which celebrated its 90th anniversary this year.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.