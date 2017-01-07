COUNTY NEWS: Fraud survey issued by Neighbourhood Watch

Sussex residents are being invited to complete a survey about fraud in an attempt to better understand perceptions of scams, according to the Neighbourhood and Home Watch Network.

Fraud, including scams and cybercrime, is on the increase, according to a statement from the group.

A spokesperson said: “We are determined to fight back to help protect residents and their money.

“Together we have managed to reduce the level of many other types of crime, including burglary. Will you help us to fight fraud?”

The survey takes five minutes to complete and asks about residents’ perception of fraud including scams, where reliable advice and information can be found, and how they might respond in a potential fraud situation, the statement said.

“Helping us to understand how people really think will enable us to find the best solutions,” said a spokesperson.

“We have some ideas about how things could be changed to protect people better against fraud, and we would welcome your feedback on these.

“A summary of our findings will be made available in due course.”

The statement assures that the questions will not ask for any personal financial information and that residents’ will not be contacted about their answers, nor will anything be published which could lead to anybody being identified.

Take part {in the survey here|https://www.neighbourhoodalert.co.uk/F0BE0E63-7711-4B14-9CAC-163D74F1D029/QuickRegister|the survey}

