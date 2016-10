COUNTY NEWS: Goodwood announces ticket sale date for Revival and Festival of Speed

Tickets for next year’s Goodwood Revival and Festival of Speed will be on sale from Thursday (November 3).

Passes for the popular motoring events, which draw thousands of visitors to the racecourse every year, will go on sale from 9am.

Provisional dates have been set for both events with the Festival of Speed from June 22-25, followed by the Goodwood Revival from September 8-10.

