COUNTY NEWS: Man dies in industrial incident at West Sussex composting site

A man has died after becoming trapped in machinery at a composting site, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called when the 26-year-old man was discovered in a soil grading machine at the Chichester Food Park in Bognor Road shortly before 4pm on Saturday, police said.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics at 4.20pm, police added.

Two ambulance crews and three paramedic cars attended the composting site after reports of a serious industrial incident, said a South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson.

Police said the death is being treated as unexplained at this time and the site has been sealed off by officers who are investigating the incident.

The health and safety executive attended the site on Sunday and the man’s next of kin have been informed, a police spokesperson added.

