COUNTY NEWS: Nine-year-old is champion gift wrapper

A nine-year-old girl has be crowned Champion Child Gift Wrapper.

April Horscraft, who goes to Polegate School near Eastbourne, has beaten off stiff competition in the WHSmith’s competition.

So if you are a parent who finds wrapping a chore and have a keen and creative youngster at home, follow April’s tip on the You Tube video above to hone your child’s skills.

As the Champion Child Gift Wrapper, April is set to become a superstar wrapper in a series of online gift tutorials that will help little ones (and their parents) not only master the basics but wrap their gifts with panache.

April will also become the face of WHSmith’s Christmas wrapping campaign, starring on whsmith.co.uk/championwrapper, YouTube and Facebook.

The accolade follows a contest run by WHSmith on popular parenting website, Mumsnet, where budding wrappers aged between four and 12 years, were asked to submit video auditions with tutorials on how to wrap gifts. A

pril stood out for her creative wrapping skills and fun personality, with judges commending ‘unrivalled enthusiasm’ in particular.

April’s mum, Kali Filsell, added, “April is thrilled to be WHSmith’s Champion Child Gift Wrapper. She has always been very creative and has always loved helping me to wrap gifts for birthdays and at Christmas. Her family absolutely love her unique wrapping style.

“April jumped at the chance to enter and I’m so delighted for her that she won. “She loved the day filming in London and has talked non-stop about it since.” The WHSmith Champion Child Gift Wrapper tutorial featuring April is now online.