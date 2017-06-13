COUNTY NEWS: Police concern for missing woman

Police are very concerned for a woman who has gone missing from Worthing.

Andrea Hemsley, 42, was last seen about 11.45am yesterday (June 12) when she drove away from her home in Offington Drive, Salvington. Her family and police are very concerned for her safety and welfare.

Police described her as white, 5’ 9”, of slim build, with collar-length blonde hair and wears glasses. She was wearing a short-sleeved white lacy top, blue or black jeans and white Sketcher trainers.

Andrea was driving a grey Vauxhall Mokka, registration number N14 ORG, which was last seen heading northbound on the A24 at Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, at 12.12pm yesterday. It is possible, although not certain, that she may have driven on into Surrey.

If you see her, please dial 999 immediately.

If you have seen her or her car or know her whereabouts, please call 101 or report online to https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse.