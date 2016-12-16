COUNTY NEWS: RSPCA warning after ‘terrified’ deer rescued from rope tangle

The RSPCA is urging the public to clear up their rubbish, after rescuing a deer which had become tangled in rope in West Sussex.

RSPCA animal collection officer Louis Horton was called to woodland off Old Brighton Road in Pease Pottage on Wednesday afternoon after a man spotted a deer caught in some fencing in Pease Pottage, an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“The buck was thrashing around and was clearly very frightened and distressed,” Mr Horton said.

“It had rope tangled around his antlers which had then got caught on barbed wire fencing and a tree stump.

“I couldn’t cut the rope as it was lined with wire but, thankfully, I eventually managed to untangle the deer from the fencing and remove the rope from his head.

“He wasn’t badly injured so, instead of causing him more distress, I released him back into the woodland.

“It was lovely to see him dashing back into the trees where he belongs!”

He added that netting, rope and rubbish can be very dangerous to wildlife.

“This deer was very lucky to escape without injury as these sort of incident too often prove fatal,” he said. “Lots of wild animals sadly get tangled in netting, such as goal nets, or in discarded rope or litter.”

He encouraged people to remove rope after use and always properly discard of rubbish to prevent this from happening.

“It only takes a few minutes to clear up after yourself but it could save an animal’s life,” he said.

If you spot a wild animal tangled in netting or ropes, or see any animal or bird in distress, please contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

