COUNTY NEWS: South East drivers have highest amount of accidents in winter and one in ten avoid the roads

A recent study has revealed that South East drivers have the highest amount of winter related accidents and one in ten decide to avoid the roads.

This comes as a part of a national study by Confused.com, which has revealed that last year alone, there were more than 2,000 accidents across the UK caused by snow or ice on the roads.

The study also revealed that 237 car crashes were recorded last year and nearly a quarter of drivers have had an accident or near-miss when driving in bad weather.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “With a cold snap expected over the next few weeks, we’re urging motorists to be extra careful when driving this winter. This type of weather requires the most care and preparation if you’re to stay safe.

“When the weather turns and you’re out in your vehicle, it can be tempting to put your foot down and drive home as quickly as possible. However, icy roads and excessive speeds spell trouble. As well as being more vigilant in these conditions, drivers need to plan their journeys in advance.

The motoring editor advised drivers to leave home at least ten minutes earlier, in order to de-ice the windscreen and ‘drive carefully’.

She added: “This will help drivers to avoid that potentially dangerous mad rush to work and reduce the likelihood of any accidents that could take place.”

Just over half of drivers take the time to clear ice from the windows, roof and number plate of their cars before driving and one in five use a bank or loyalty card to clear ice from their car, rather than using de-icer or ice-scrapers.

A further eight per cent have used an old CD from their car.

Almost two-fifths of drivers have just decided to ‘brave the cold’ and simply use their hands, the study revealed.

The Highway Code stipulates all snow that could ‘fall off’ into the path of other road users ‘should be removed’.

The Met Office has predicted the ‘coldest winter’ in five years.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.