COUNTY NEWS: Sussex police officer faces misconduct hearing

A Sussex police officer suspended from duty after allegedly selling threesomes with a woman on an escort site while on sick leave will have his misconduct hearing heard on Friday (December 23).

PC Daniel Moss, 41, will answer allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of standards of professional behaviour.

Sussex Police alleges that he, since reporting sick on September 3, advertised himself as a prostitute via a recognised escort social media site, namely Adult Work.

The allegations say he offered his services to perform sexual acts for remuneration outside of force vetting policy.

The claims were reported in the national press earlier this month.

The Sun newspaper claimed PC Moss, based at Hastings, sold a half-an-hour romp with a woman for £120 to an undercover reporter.

It is also alleged by the police force that between September 3 and the present, PC Moss operated an undeclared business interest as an escort/prostitute in the Hastings and Rother area without any declaration to Sussex Police in further contravention of force vetting/business interest policy.

If proved to be true, the officer has not broken the law as selling sex in private is not a criminal offence.

It is only a criminal offence to solicit in a public place or to profit from prostitution by running a brothel or pimping.

However the police code of ethics states officers must ‘avoid any activities that may bring the police service into disrepute and damage the relationship of trust and ­confidence between the police and the public’.

