COUNTY NEWS: Sussex school on lockdown after suspect flees Crown Court

A Sussex school was put on lockdown this afternoon after a suspect fled from Crown Court.

Police say the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Lewes, fled and assaulted an officer shortly after he was sentenced for affray at the Lewes Crown Court.

Following a thorough search of the area involving the police helicopter and dog units, the suspect was found coming out of a shop in Queens Park Road, Brighton at around 2.30pm, say Sussex Police.



Officers say, he was arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody and assaulting a police officer and currently remains in police custody.

Witnesses are asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 399 of 14/11.

Lewes Old Grammar School, which is nearby to the court, was briefly put on lockdown following the incident. Headteacher Rob Blewitt confirmed they had been warned by police and had taken precautions to protect pupils but they had not been in any real danger. He said: "I have to commend the police for quickly they responded."

