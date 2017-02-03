COUNTY NEWS: Sussex teenager arrested over Katie Price tweets

A Sussex teenager has been arrested as part of a police investigation into tweet’s mocking Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey.

The investigation came after a series of tweets were sent to Price’s twitter account targeting her 14-year-old son, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 19-year-old man from Newick, Sussex, has been arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by words or writing, by police investigating offensive social media posts targeting Katie Price’s son.

“He was questioned and has been bailed to return on February 25.”

