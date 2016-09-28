COUNTY NEWS: Video shows shocking car crash

A driver has filmed the shocking moment a man from Sussex crashed his car into a ditch.

The dashcam footage, taken on the A35 near Dorchester, has been viewed on Youtube almost 30,000 times.

It shows the driver, who is from Worthing, crashing through a sign before landing in a ditch.

According to Dorset Police, the driver suffered ‘slight injuries’ in Friday’s crash.

Dorset Police said: “Dorset Police was called at 2.42pm on Friday 23 September 2016 to reports of a single injury road traffic collision on the A35 close to the junction of Winterborne Abbas and Maiden Newton near Dorchester.

“A silver Renault Scenic, registered to a man from Worthing in West Sussex, left the road, crashed through a fence and came to rest in a field.

“The occupants suffered slight injuries.

“No arrests were made.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.