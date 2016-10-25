County’s first gluten-free fair

West Sussex Coeliac Group will host the county’s first Gluten Free Food Fair at The King’s Centre, Victoria Road, Burgess Hill, 10.30am to 2.30pm on October 22.

It will feature many gluten-free suppliers and manufacturers: particularly good for those who have been newly diagnosed.

“It’s a great opportunity to stock up on gluten free products bought direct from suppliers; local, as well as from other areas,” said group organiser William Andrews. Entry is £2, free for accompanied children. Contact: westsussex@coeliac.org.uk

Contributed by West Sussex Coeliac Group

