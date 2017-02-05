COUNTY TRAVEL: Sunday, February 5

Keeping you up to date with travel news across the region.

RAIL:

No trains are running between East Grinstead/Uckfield and East Croydon due to engineering work being carried out by Network Rail. A bus replacement service is in operation.

Lines between Billingshurst and Arundel are closed due to engineering works, with a bus replacement service in operation between the two stations.

Buses have replaced trains between Haywayrds Heath and Lewes via Plumpton due to engineering work. These measures are expected to be in effect all day today.

