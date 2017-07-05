Crawley parking space goes on sale for £30k

A parking space near Gatwick Airport is to be auctioned with a guide price of £30,000.

The space in Bonnetts Lane Car Park, Ifield, Crawley, has a 175-year lease, and is being offered at a Clive Emson Auctioneers sale in Brighton on July 25.

A spokesman said : “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a parking space close to the airport as an investment.

“It is currently sub-let for two years, expiring this December, at a rental of £2,000 per annum.”

