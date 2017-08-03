Crawley Town FC director Kelly Derham praises passionate club staff at first Fan Engagement meeting

Operations director Kelly Derham expressed her passion for the club and her job when she was speaking to supporters at the Fan Engagement morning on Thursday.

Alongside commercial and communities manager Joe Comper and press and media officer and supporter liason officer Alex Stedman, she reflected on her time with the club so far and enthusiastically talked about her role.

"The people here behind the scenes are honest, true and very passionate," she said.

"In July 2010 I came into the club to put a new accounts programme in place and one thing led to another and I’m still here and I really do love the club and my job. Crawley is a lovely family club.

"I grew up in Crawley and feel a real connection with the club and I think I would struggle moving onto another club as I don’t think I would have the same kind of passion. Every morning as I drive in I think wow I am running Crawley Town Football Club. What an achievement, I am really proud.

"My husband, kids and family all support me 100% as they understand what I am trying to achieve at the club, even if the alarm call centre is waking the whole house up at 4am - I am jumping in the car to make sure the club is secure!

"The players are my boys and show all the staff and myself great respect. We all get involved with everything here and help one another out. Everything we do here we do with the best intention of the club and supporters - we won’t always get it right but we always try our hardest.

"I never wake up on a Saturday and think I have to go to work! I think great it's match day."