Crawley Town head coach Kewell praises players after beating East Grinstead

Delighted Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was happy with his side's display in beating East Grinstead Town 6-1 in his first game in charge.

First half goals by Enzio Boldewijn, Jimmy Smith and Dean Cox were added to after the break by goals from Panutche Camara plus two by Matt Harrold.

Marcus Elliott had put Grinstead on level terms on 16 minutes berfore Reds regained the lead.

He highlighted some excellent performances from his players in both halves.

Kewell said: "I thought the team worked positive, they worked hard, they didn't really let-up, they kept on pushing. They knew what I wanted and they did it.

"It was a good time because the team have had a hard week. I've put them through the mill and to top it up with a 45 minute game was excellent, so I'm happy.

"I've got to keep them on their toes, I'm going to keep on chopping and changing. Everyone's fighting for their positions.

"Moussa Sanoh was excellent in the first half, Dannie Bulman's an experienced player and I thought he showed it.

"In the first half Jimmy Smith was excellent, Dean Cox was excellent, Enzio Boldewijn was strong, Cedric Evina was up and down, so very positive things out of that first half.

"In the second half big Matt Harrold upfront creating opportunities and putting them away and Panutche Camara was lively as well - again I was happy with everything."