Crawley Town owner Eren promises fans a new striker after Collins' sale

Crawley Town’s owner Ziya Eren has promised fans a new striker will be signed this week.

He has asked Reds’ faithful to be patient and says he understands their disappointment over the sale of their best player, James Collins, to Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

This follows negative opinions expressed on social media by fans who wanted the prolific frontman to stay.

Meanwhile, the Dutch media have reported striker Thomas Verheydt is arriving on a three-year contract.

Measuring 6ft 3ins tall, he has scored 15 goals in 61 appearances since 2015 for MVV Maastricht.

Eren said: “To the family. The summer period has been very busy and numerous changes have taken place - we expect new developments to continue.

“As new owners, we have only been at the club for a short period, with time everyone will get to know each other more.

“Since our takeover we have increased budgets consistently. The figures are there for all to see, so it would be inaccurate to assume otherwise.

“We have an ambition for this club and projects to implement to perform at a higher level.

“Harry (Kewell) and Warren (Feeney) bring a new energy and professionalism to the club and the players have a coaching staff that have played and achieved at the highest level of the game.

“I understand the disappointment with the sale of James Collins. However as a club we can not steer away from our principles.

“We said any player with desire to leave Crawley Town would be allowed to leave.

“Our recruitment team brought in James on a free transfer, and we believe in our recruitment and scouting strategies.

“James Collins performed very well and we thank him for his services. We have completed negotiations and hope to see our new front man in this week.

“I kindly ask the fans to rally and get behind our team. We need to be one and always united.”

Eren asked the fans to continue to believe in the club and praised the club’s staff, saying criticism is part of life.

He said: “Please have faith in us. Criticism is always welcome and we listen.

“Doubters and negativity are present in everyday life, it is with time and action that they will decrease.

“In actual fact they make us stronger and more united. We hope to get everyone behind us.

“Lastly I must praise all the off the pitch staff. They have been remarkable and worked relentlessly to ensure the club is operating everyday at its best. There will be announcements this week regarding the U23 setup and upcoming activities. I thank everyone for reading this message and let’s get behind the team for an exciting season.

“Come on you Reds!”