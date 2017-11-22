Crews spend seven hours tackling farmhouse blaze

Firefighters have been tackling a fire at a farmhouse property in Hassocks, near Plumpton for the past seven hours.

Crews from Barcombe, Lewes, Brighton, Newhaven and Uckfield were sent to the fire in Streat Hill, which broke out at around 4.30am this morning (November 22).

Two fire engines from Burgess Hill were also sent to assist just after 8am this morning.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage area of the property and has spread to the main building, said fire officials.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews are using two water bowsers, four breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet and 1:7 foam to extinguish the fire.

“Crews are expected to be in attendance at the site for most of today.

“Fifty per cent of the house has been damaged in the fire.

“It has not yet been confirmed whether the fire was of accidental or deliberate ignition.

“There have been no reports of any injuries.”

More to follow.